KENDALLVILLE — Food prep classes and musical are on the July schedule for programs at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Check the Community Learning Center’s website at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org for updated information on current and ongoing programs.
Today
Kids Growth Chart: 5:30 p.m. Stain a growth chart that will measure your kids’ height. The CLC will provide the chart.
July 14
Herb Workshop: 12:30 p.m. Learn basic skills for growing an herb garden and making pesto sauce. Cost; $10 per person.
July 15
Oak Farm Montessori School summer camp Program presents “The Little Mermaid: performance at 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per child and $5 per adult.
July 19
Pickleball Tournament: 7 p.m. Seven teams will hold a friendly competition at the CLC. Cost: $15 per person.
July 20
French Cooking: Coq au Vin, 6 p.m. Prepare Coq au Vin in this hands-on class to learn new skills and incorporate local, fresh ingredients into this delicious French dish.
July 21 and 28
Cleaner Eating; 5 p.m. This two session class will teach you to prepare six healthy meals to take home to feed you and a love one. $50 per two people, about $4 per serving.
July 26
Tea Blending: 1 p.m. Learn about herbs and then blend your own tea at the CLC. Cost: $5.
Exercise classes are regularly offered at the CLC and are ongoing on this schedule:
Mondays and Wednesdays
Senior Strong: 9 a.m.; this class focuses on cardiovascular endurance, strength, balance and flexibility.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Rock Steady Boxing: 1 p.m., for individuals experiencing Parkinson’s Disease. This unique program is based on training used by boxing professionals, adapted for for people with Parkinson’s. Regular exercises for stretching, balance and non-contact boxing are led by experienced trainings and coaches. The program is for men and women of all ages and levels of ability, helping them to fight their illness by providing fitness to improve quality of life.
Tuesdays and Thursdays:
Zumba: 5:15 p.m.; high energy movement to exotic rhythms of Latin and international beats.
Zumba Step: 6 p.m.; Strong by Zumba combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves synced to original music specifically designed for the program.
Thursdays
Chair Yoga: 11 a.m.; move your whole body through a complete series of yoga postures. Chair yoga assists in supporting individuals for a safe experience with a variety of seated and standing postures to increase flexibility, balance, range of movement and reduction of stress and anxiety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.