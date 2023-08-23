LAGRANGE — Three LaGrange County students pursuing health care careers received a boost this year from the Parkview LaGrange Foundation’s annual scholarship program.
High school seniors Skye Growcock and Mallory Mynhier and college freshman Katelyn Eash were selected to receive $1,000 scholarships. The scholarship fund is supported by income from the Parkview LaGrange Hospital gift shop and the generosity of donors, and is managed through Parkview LaGrange Foundation.
“These students show that the future of health care remains bright,” said Jennifer Ledger, grateful patient coordinator, Parkview Foundation. “All three recipients this year are already providing care to others, exemplifying the heart and spirit of service we look for in future co-workers in the industry.”
Skye Growcock graduated ninth overall in the Class of 2023 at Westview Junior-Senior High School and is attending Indiana University South Bend with a focus on radiology and health sciences. In addition to academics, she was a four-year cheerleader, played volleyball, sang in the school choir, served on student council and in National Honor Society, and was a 4-H Dog Club exhibitor.
Growcock had an unofficial start in healthcare through helping to take care of her mother, who suffered a severe stroke in fall 2020. That event sparked a desire to pursue healthcare as a career and after shadowing with clinicians at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, Growcock became interested in X-ray and ultrasound technology.
Mallory Mynhier has already started her healthcare career prior to graduation while working part-time as both a home health aide and a nursing home aide. She will be attending Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis to pursue a nursing degree and hopes to work in pediatrics.
Mynhier finished 11th overall in her class at Lakeland Junior-Senior High School, where she was a captain of the cheer team and involved with numerous extracurriculars including National Honor Society, Interact Club, Spirit Club and Night to Shine, among others.
Katelyn Eash has been a Parkview co-worker since starting as a patient care technician at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in December 2021, and is now serving as a student nurse assistant. During high school, she was enrolled in the Health Occupations Education program through Impact Institute before graduating with an academic honors and technical honors diploma from Prairie Heights High School in the Class of 2022.
Eash has completed her freshman year at Indiana Wesleyan University, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing as well as a certificate in child advocacy. She enjoys working alongside nurses now and aims to join their ranks as an oncology or obstetrics nurse at Parkview upon completion of her degree.
Applications for the 2024 scholarship cycle will open at the beginning of the year. Up to four scholarships are available each year for three high school students and one adult learner.
To support this fund, visit parkview.com/GiveToPLH, then select “Parkview LaGrange Hospital Scholarship Fund” in the drop-down box under “Gift Designation.”
