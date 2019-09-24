Hazel Ruby and Laurel Rose, twin girls, were born Sept. 19 at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne, to Dave and Velda (Miller) Troyer of Nappanee. Grandparents are David and Loretta Miller of Shipshewana, and Jake and Naomi Troyer of Nappanee.
