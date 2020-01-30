LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County announces the availability of the Julia L. Atz Scholarship.
This scholarship was created Aug. 18, 2004, by the late Julia L. and her late husband, John Atz. The family continues to honor the legacy of music enthusiast Julia’s passion for music and the arts. This will be the 13th year the scholarship will be awarded to a college senior or a post-graduate student pursuing a career in classical music performance or conducting.
The Julia L. Atz Scholarship will award $2,500 in 2020 to a senior (or entering their senior year in the fall 2020) in college, or a post-graduate student pursuing a career in classical music performance or conducting, and with a college GPA of 3.00 or above.
An applicant can re-apply and receive financial support in ensuing or subsequent years. Preference will be given to applicants from Indiana. The application period open now to April 30 at 4 p.m.
The Julia L. Atz Scholarship application can be found on the Community Foundation of Noble County’s website, www.CFNoble.org; scroll to the scholarship tab and click “Julia L. Atz Scholarship” on the dropdown menu for a link to the application.
