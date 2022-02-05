KENDALLVILLE — Adult patrons of the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City can join a book discussion, play euchre or learn a new craft or recipe in February. Register by calling 343-2010 or the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Here is the schedule for February’s adult activities:
Send a Card to a Friend-Take and Make Project: Tuesday, Feb. 1, at both locations. Stop in to get a kit with all the supplies needed to send a card to a friend to celebrate National Send a Card to a Friend Day on Feb. 7. Pick up a card, gel pen, and stamp to send a card to a friend. These kits are first come, first served and not able to be reserved.
The Story of my Life-Memoir Writing with Matt: Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Join Matt for this guided memoir class to record your life’s events. Registration is required.
Bingo: Fridays, Feb. 4 and 25, at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Join Madison for a fun-filled hour of bingo. Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy and books. Register by calling 343-2010 or through the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Brunch Club: Thursday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m., Community Learning Center. Seniors are invited to make and enjoy brunch, then play games. Registration is required.
Budget Friendly Meal Prep: Monday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center. Learn to make tortellini pasta salad; registration is required.
Baking with Grace: Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Participants will bake something new during each session. Registration is required.
Bingo: Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Play for books and prizes. Registration required by calling 343-2010 or through the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Zentangle© with Jane Rhea-Embedded Letters Bookmark: Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Learn to tangle around a simple hand-drawn letter to make a gift-worthy bookmark. Registration is required.
Matt’s Book Club-“Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel: Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center. Kendallville Public Library is teaming up with the Community Learning Center for Matt’s Book Club. Pick up a copy of the book at KPL or the CLC and start reading to be ready for the discussion. Readers who attend two book club sessions will receive a book club journal to keep track what they are reading.
Cricut Earrings: Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Learn to make earrings using the Cricut. Registration is required.
Rock Coaster: Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m., Room C, Kendallville Public Library. Registration is required.
Uno Night: Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Registration is required.
String Art Painting: Monday, Feb. 28, at 4:30 p.m., Limberlost Branch. Use string to paint a masterpiece. Registration is required.
