LAGRANGE — In recent months, Parkview Health has conducted a community health needs assessment, seeking input from clinicians, local decision-makers and citizens alike about what they perceive are the most pressing health needs in each county Parkview serves.
On Sept. 6, Parkview LaGrange Hospital leaders will hold a community meeting to present the local results of that assessment process to area residents. The community meeting will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 215, 100 Industrial Parkway, LaGrange.
The community health needs assessment takes place every three years. Community needs shift over time, and the assessment provides a tool for ensuring that healthcare resources and funding are appropriately invested to address the needs that are most crucial to the health of the community as a whole.
The top three community health priorities are used to guide the Community Health Improvement process, which enables local nonprofit organizations to apply for grant funding in support of programs aimed at improving physical and mental health. PLH’s Community Health Improvement Committee can also choose to use CHI dollars for specific projects that address the priority areas.
Following the needs assessment that took place in 2019, a group of community stakeholders and partners formed collaborative groups for each of the top three health priorities identified: mental health/substance use (regional priority), obesity, and child health, specifically childcare and child abuse/neglect. These groups have been meeting since that time to make a focused effort on their respective priority areas. An update on their progress will be given at the Sept. 6 meeting.
The presentation will also outline the 2022 assessment process, review the data, and reveal the region’s number one health priority for the coming three-year period. Other priority areas have also been identified specifically for LaGrange County, and meeting participants will have the opportunity to vote to rank them in order of importance.
Based on these 2022 priorities – one for the entire region and two more for LaGrange County – collaborative groups will be formed, or will continue their work, to address the priorities over the next three years.
“We feel it’s important to invite these community stakeholders, plus area residents who provided input for us to analyze the assessment data, to vote on their two highest health priorities for LaGrange County,” said Christina Blaskie, PLH manager of service excellence, volunteers, gift shop and community health. “It is largely this group of people who will invest their efforts over the next three years, until we survey again, to improve lives in these areas.”
Blaskie will present data and guide the community meeting. Questions may be directed to her at christina.blaskie@parkview.com or 260-463-9389.
Reservations are recommended. Reserve a seat at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-community-health-needs-assessment-findings-tickets-406805535307?aff=2022CHNA.
