ANGOLA — In America, Mardi Gras is a party of epic proportions, notably in New Orleans, but also in other pockets of the South.
The celebration is Tuesday, also known as Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of the Christian observance of Lent, which extends until Thursday, April 9.
“’Mardi’ means Tuesday, and ‘gras’ means fat,” said Angola High School junior Rylan Marquardt, providing the English translation for the French phrase.
Angola High School’s French classes celebrate Mardi Gras in conjunction with the nutrition and food classes to cook up a flavorful feast for the holiday. There are sparkly masks and boas, games and posters from Mardi Gras observances across the globe hung in French teacher Deb Blaz’ classroom.
Mardi Gras is the last blow out prior to Lent, when many people fast, abstain from meat or give up a favorite food or pastime.
The traditional American experience is one of drinking and revelry.
“Everybody wears a mask so there are no class differences,” said Blaz.
Mardi Gras started in New Orleans soon after the city’s founding in 1718, says a History Channel report.
“Mardi Gras is believed to have arrived in North America on March 3, 1699, when the French-Canadian explorer Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville camped about 60 miles downriver from the future site of New Orleans. Knowing it was Fat Tuesday back in France, Iberville named the spot Point du Mardi Gras and held a small gala,” says an article at history.com. “A few years later, French soldiers and settlers feasted and wore masks as part of Mardi Gras festivities in the newly founded city of Mobile (present-day Alabama). To this day, Mobile claims to have the oldest annual Mardi Gras celebration in the United States.”
The Courir de Mardi Gras is a traditional Mardi Gras event held in many Cajun communities of south Louisiana. Courir de Mardi Gras is Cajun French for “Fat Tuesday Run.”
Angola High School’s Mardi Gras includes a run.
While making crepes — a thin pancake rolled around a sweet filling — students must learn to flip them in a pan instead of turning them with a spatula.
“They are like a pancake but not fluffy,” said Kaitlyn Temple.
The next step of the tradition, running crepes, is a lot of fun, said Hunter Brandon.
“You learn to run and flip the crepe in the frying pan,” she said, recalling last year’s hallway expeditions.
Masks, beads and costuming are another staple of the flashy Mardi Gras tradition as well as parades.
Due to New Orleans’ immersion in Mardi Gras lore, parades this year started Jan. 4 with the Fools of Misrule parade, featuring flambeaux (burning torches), a brass band and costumed revelers.
“It’s every bit as impressive as any parade of its kind in the city itself,” says mardigrasneworleans.com, which has the parade schedules for ongoing Mardi Gras inspired tourism opportunities, including family friendly fare. “Their rituals are derived from an ancient English men’s group that clamored along the evening streets, creating unruliness with cowbells and whips while delivering jeers and spankings to those caught on the street unaware.”
Around a dozen parades are planned throughout the entire city of New Orleans on Tuesday, hosted by various organizations.
An interesting aside on the beads — which are thrown to parade goers during the noisy, flashy processions — was relayed by French student Andra DeGraw.
In France, DeGraw said, women who lift their shirts in search of beads get special necklaces.
“They get special beads,” DeGraw said. “They are white beads.”
Masks can be intricate and bedazzled, hung with glitter and ribbons. In Haiti, where most people are not wealthy, the masks are made from screens, said Blaz.
Mardi Gras is just one day, but in New Orleans it is a bit of a lifestyle. Blaz said due to the popularity of the observance, in many places it has grown to a weeklong observance. The several-day leadup to Mardi Gras and the beginning of Lent is known as Carnival. The main events typically occur during February or early March, during the period historically known as Shrovetide.
