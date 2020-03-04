Civil War meeting Monday in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE — The Civil War Round Table of Northeast Indiana will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, in conference room C.
The speaker is James Pula, presenting “The 11th Corps at Gettysburg.”
For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, or email to CWRTNEI@aol.com. The Facebook page is at CWRTNEI and the web site: civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
Play delves into the subject of acceptance
COLDWATER, Mich. — Branch County Community Theater is staging “The ABC’s of LGBT at the Rainbow Valley B ‘n B” at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan, tonight through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $5 and at Tibbits.org or at the door.
The play is the winner of the Robert J. Pickering Award for playwriting excellence. “The ABC’s of LGBT at the Rainbow Valley B ‘n B” was written by Phil Darg, an author of more than two dozen plays and musicals and the composer of more than 300 musical works.
With a cast of six, the comedy takes a look at possibilities when people come together to discuss differences and arrive at acceptance, love and even friendship. This subject matter may not be suitable for young audiences.
