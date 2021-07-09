ASHLEY — Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren will celebrate a milestone Sunday, marking a century since the congregation was officially organized as a Church of the Brethren congregation and moved to its current building at the T corner of C.R. 8 and C.R. 19 in DeKalb County.
Pleasant Chapel’s celebration Sunday will begin in the same way as it did for its founding ancestors — with horse-drawn transportation.
Members and guests will gather at the church from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. to ride in horse-drawn wagons from the present church building to the location of the long-gone Putt Schoolhouse, at C.R. 4 and C.R. 19, a mile north of the church, for a worship service at 10 a.m. Parking is available at the schoolhouse location for those who drive there directly.
The congregation celebrated the centennial of its founding at the Putt Schoolhouse in 2012. On a very cold Sunday morning in January 1912, a group of community members went by horse and buggy to the Putt Schoolhouse, a mile north of the present building at C.R. 4 and C.R. 19, to start a Sunday School.
The Sunday School group met at the one-room schoolhouse for several years, working to raise the funds to buy a nearby Mennonite church building. The congregation moved there in 1921 and affiliated with the Church of the Brethren denomination. The former schoolhouse property is now owned by Sam and Sandy Reinoehl, members of Pleasant Chapel.
The goal of that first group was to establish a church nearer to their homes. Some had attended the Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, seven miles to the south, which was a lengthy trip by horse and buggy.
Sam Perkins was chosen as Sunday School superintendent, Mabel Perkins was the secretary and John Urey was the preacher. Their descendants attend Pleasant Chapel today.
Worship will include Communion and the sharing of stories from the church’s history. After the service, members and friends will return to the church by wagon or car for a carry-in meal with grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, condiments and beverages provided.
Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for seating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.