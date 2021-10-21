KENDALLVILLE — Musicians from Kendallville, Rome City, Avilla, Albion, Auburn, Hudson, Avilla and Fort Wayne are collaborating for a free concert, “Stars & Stripes Showcase,” at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Community Learning Center’s restored auditorium.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted to benefit the CLC’s Performing Arts Committee.
The community is invited to enjoy a program of solos and ensembles, both vocal and instrumental, in a variety of musical genres. Noble County musicians Donna Mansfield and Harold Sollenberger are organizing the concert.
In addition to Mansfield and Sollenberger, performers include Gabe Ackerman, Rachel Becker Brian Beutel, Julie Beutel, Toby Bonar, Garth Coons, Teresa Dove, Al Huth, Fred Inniger, Susan Korchyck, Betsy Ley, Chris Mettert, Kim Mettert, Josh Ogle, Matt Rickey, Rachel Ruse, and Matt Tibbs.
The program includes a string quartet from the DeKalb County Community Orchestra and a barbershop quartet from Noble County, The Apple Chords.
An eight-hands, four-piano rendition of “Stars & Stripes Forever” will highlight the program.
