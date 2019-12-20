KENDALLVILLE —St. John Lutheran School’s robotics team, the Rad Roboters, recently competed in the First Lego League Qualifying Tournament held at Indiana Tech University on Nov. 23.
The team had been preparing since August for this year’s competition under the theme of City Shapers. The competition involved researching a problem connected to city design. The Rad Roboters researched living walls, which are greenscapes hung from a wall. They investigated several locations on Main Street where such a wall could be installed.
The team also programmed a Lego EV3 robot to complete missions on a playing field. At the competition, they ran their missions in three rounds to capture points based on the missions they successfully completed.
The team was awarded the Robot Design at the competition. The team also performed well enough to advance to the state-level competition. The team competed Dec. 14 at the Northern Indiana Championship Tournament held at Purdue Fort Wayne.
