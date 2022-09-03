Libraries closed for Labor Day
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost branch in Rome City, and all branches of the Noble county Public Library, will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Church serving free community meal
ALBION — Asbury United Methodist Church will serve a free meal for the community on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 605 E. Main St. Everyone is welcome.
