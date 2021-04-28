KENDALLVILLE — Registration is open for Gaslight Playhouse’s presentation of “Cinderella’s Royal Breakfast” on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Little princes and princesses, accompanied by an adult, will enjoy a breakfast of pancakes and sausage. Cinderella will visit the party to share a story, sing a song and conduct royal training. There will be opportunities for photos with Cinderella. Young guests will make a special Cinderella craft.
Tickets are $15 per person for adults and children. Early registration is encouraged because space is limited.
To register and pay online, go to Gaslight Playhouse’s website at www.gaslightplayhouse.org/. Scroll down the home page to “Information.” Reservations are complete when payment is received.
Proceeds from Cinderella’s Royal Breakfast with benefit Gaslight Theater.
Gaslight Playhouse Inc., headquartered at The Community Learning Center, is Noble County’s longest running community theater organization. Gaslight’s mission is to “Entertain. Collaborate. Educate” with high-quality productions and educational programs.
