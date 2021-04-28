Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.