Cooking club aiming for a sweet time
KENDALLVILLE — The CLC Cooking Club will focus on dessert making for six weeks, beginning Thursday, Feb. 2, through March 9. Classes are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the CLC kitchen.
Class members will learn how to make pie, cheesecake, Crème Brúlée, brownies, dates and pavlova cake.
Pavlova cake is a meringue-based dessert originating in Australia and New Zealand in the early 20th century. It was named after the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova and taking the form of a cake-like circular block of baked meringue with crisp crust and soft, light interior.
Class participants will be given, a cooler bag, pie plates, a small spatula for portion control, a 9-inch cheesecake springform pan, reusable freezer bags and ramekins.
For information on all events at the Community Learning Center, go to thecommunitylearningcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.