Kendallville blood drive is Friday
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St., will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive, “Summer Full of Life,” on Friday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors are urgently needed to maintain a safe blood supply.
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code “faithkend” to schedule an appointment to donate blood. Donors will get a new 16 oz. Red Cross campfire mug while supplies last.
Library walk spotlights world gardens
KENDALLVILLE — “Royal Gardens of the World” by Mark Lane is a stunning exploration of some of the world’s most celebrated gardens. The unique styles of each design are detailed through beautiful photographs and vivid descriptions.
Readers of all ages can walk and read excerpts of this book on the Kendallville Public Library’s Adventure Walk in September.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park. In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park.
