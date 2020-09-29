LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County recently awarded a grant to Cole Center Family YMCA for $15,000 to assist with Central Noble Early Learning.
The program is designed to holistically nurture child development by providing a safe and healthy place to learn foundational skills, develop healthy, trusting relationships and build self-reliance through the Y values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. This program will specifically address students in the Central Noble district:
• To become active participants in learning through their experience in exploration of hands on materials.
• Encourage them to take what they know and stretch it further.
• To gain social skills to develop positive relationships with teachers and students.
• To gain independence, self-discipline, self-regulation and sense of self.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.