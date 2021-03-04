ALBION — Noble County 4-H Junior Leaders will have its annual flower sale fundraiser now through April 19.
Customers may order flowers in several ways. Order forms are available for pickup during business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Noble County Extension Office. Forms can be mailed back to the Extension Office, 2090 N. State Road 9, Suite D., Albion, IN 46701.
Flower orders may be called into the Extension office at 260-636-2111 or 1-800-601-5826.
Email flower orders to cunni134@purdue.edu or sweeks@purdue.edu.
Any orders received after 4 p.m. on April 19 will not be accepted. No faxed orders will be accepted
Flower orders will be available for pick up on Thursday, April 29, from 1 p.m. to 4p.m.; Friday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Noble County Extension Office. Customers who are unable to pick up their flowers during the scheduled times should contact the Extension office to make other arrangements.
