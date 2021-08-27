I have recently moved from an urban Midwest backyard garden environment to the lush, hilly, lake abundant area known as Noble County. A hidden gem. Here we have abundant flora and fauna, an actively invested, environmentally conscious citizenry and some darn good gardeners! I’ve gardened for a long time as has my husband Whayne, who worked for many a year as a partner in a landscape and hardscape company.
Noble County charmed us, and after camping in the area for several years, we decided to build a lake house. In the last year we have gotten a great start on gardening and have started several cottage-style gardens and our own wild flower prairie near the house. It’s coming along beautifully in its second year. If we can survive the mosquitos this year, it will be even more spectacular next spring!
With the prairie, I have a lot of different flowers and grasses in the seed mix I planted and to be fair, weeds. I had some excellent identification training when I went through the Master Gardener Program with Purdue Extension last fall. You can check out the new basic class starting in Sept. for Noble and Whitley Counties at https://www.purdue.edu/hla/sites/master-gardener/events/fall-2021-extension-master-gardener-basic-training-noble-whitley-counties/.
Still, I often feel I need a bit of help to make sure I’m on the right track. Which plants should I encourage and which to chop out. I asked a local plant specialist, Dugan Julian, Regional Specialist for CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) if he uses a plant ID App on his phone. Julian said, “When I am having trouble identifying a plant, I typically run photos of it through 3 different apps (Android versions): PlantNet (my primary choice), LeafSnap, and iNaturalist. I use the same photos (one of leaves, flowers (if present), fruit (if present), and bark/stem. If they all suggest a high probability for the same thing, I can typically run with that ID.”
I looked at several Plant ID Apps and settled on Plant-Net. For a step-by-step how to use, see below. The other apps are quite similar. I like LeafSnap as my secondary app.
I’m not a stranger to loading apps on my android. I loaded the Bird-Net app that records bird songs and then analyzes them. Recently, I showed a friend how to use it and pressed the recording button and said, “This is how you record a bird” and then, just for fun, analyzed it. Answer: “HUMAN” — we laughed till we fell down! When it came to apps for plants, since I had Bird-Net I gravitated first toward Plant-Net. I went to the ‘Play Store’ on my phone, (look for this icon) and put in Plant-Net for download. Once it loaded, I went to my screen and found the Plant-Net icon.
Plant-Net can be a tad annoying because when you open it a front page pops up showing others who have posted and identified. However, there are no advertisements so far, so I like that! The app is designed to help the ‘citizen scientist’ gather information and create a world bank of identification pictures. I also checked reviews and the application is highly thought of and trusted by users. Again, I asked Dugan, about Plant-Net. “This app is simple, free to use, and instantly gives you results based on the photos you upload. This app uses AI to scan your photos and present multiple possibilities. This app does struggle sometimes with “look-alikes,” so picture quality is important!”
How to use:
• Find the plant you want to identify and press the camera icon at the bottom of the front page of app. It will take you to a button for your camera using the large camera icon center or the smaller image icon to the left will pull up other plants you have photographed via the app or in your phone.
• Press the center large button “Touch to Identify” and your camera will come on. Take a picture of the leaves, the flowers, the bark, anything that might help identify the plant. Hit the check mark at the bottom of the picture after taking so the app will save it or discard into trash to take another.
•When you hit the check mark at the bottom of the photo you took, it will go to a page that lists Leaf, Flower, Fruit, Bark, Habit or Other
•Choose which one is depicted in your photo and press it. The application will analyze and give you some suggestions, and the percent of which the analysis thinks it’s correct.
The app isn’t perfect, but after my own stumblings and reading the reviews of many people who have tried, I think it does a pretty good job!
If you want, there is deeper information with the little “i” to the right side of the ID. You can see family, genus, species and common names, and it will link you to articles on Wikipedia, Google and other sites.
Once you have your plant’s name, you can put https://extension.purdue + plant name. A whole world of expert articles will list, information on caring for, growing, diseases, benefits, many interesting and expertly written articles.
And of course, while I was working on this article, I took a picture of a chair and the app came back – “Not A Plant.” It seems to be working!
