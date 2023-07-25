FORT WAYNE — The American Red Cross is in urgent need for new and repeat blood donors immediately to prevent disruptions of medical care in the region.
Donors who give blood by July 31 will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice as a thank-you for their gift of life. They will also receive an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last, from Warner Bros. Discovery in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.”
Donors who give blood by Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night, New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.
Here are three upcoming local opportunities to give blood:
Today, July 25
American Legion, Garrett: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 515 W. 5th Ave, Garrett. Sponsor Code: amleggar.
Dayspring Church: 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., 2305 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Sponsor Code: daysprich.
Monday, July 31
LaGrange First United Methodist Church: noon to 6 p.m., 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange. Sponsor Code: fumclag.
To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org, put in your zip code and find a blood drive. Choose a drive to schedule an appointment online, or call 800-733-2767 (800-RED-CROSS).
Blood donors receive a free health screening when they give blood. They may track their pulse rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin through the American Red Cross’ free blood donor app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.