Wayne Center Elem.
Second Trimester
All A’s
Third Grade: Beau Bolen, Emma Felger, Lincoln James, Eva Mettert, Zachary Starry, Reagan Haney, Graham Pyle, Blake Silver and Paiton Woods.
Fourth Grade: Jayden Easterday, Trinity Greenwalt, Tyler Leighty, Adrian Montoya, Chloe Watson-Ray, Emerson Oburn, Owen Will, Elizabeth Walkup, Allison Shearer, Kyndra Krontz, Stella Hanson, Kennedy David and James Deveau.
Fifth Grade: Gabi Schermerhorn, Braylee Everage, Owen Diehl and Lexy Kammerer.
All A’s & B’s
Third Grade: Adam Hicks, Arianna Howell, Ben Hoyt, Zane Pankop, Jose Villarreal, Jeremiah Wade, Lilly Ruse, Conner Bovee, Elijah Mason, Bree Messer, Madalynn Pontius, Lydia Swogger and Carleigh Aumsbaugh.
Fourth Grade: Samantha Farmer, Jayden May, Lila Newhall, Grayson Tobin, Bailey Ruse, Joey Petersen, Renji Peterson and Jaedyn Diehm.
Fifth Grade: Ashley Eggering, Dixie Himes, Kollin Krebs, Gavyn Krehl, Hailey Molargik, Brooklyn Scott, Ben Spidel, Casey Tuttle, Ashton Wade, Eli Deming, Jadelyn Mack, Ava McClelland, Dane Pippenger, Grey Taylor and Kiera Derry
All B’s
Third Grade: Rowan Byland, Graycen Faherty, Kendahl Inman, Braelee Becker, Kristina McCleery, Cay O’Leary, Brantley Hindenlang and Newt Randol.
Fourth Grade: Payton Amburgey.
Fifth Grade: Lucas Rouch.
