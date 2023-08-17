Los Galaxy to play at pocket park
KENDALLVILLE —Los Galaxy, a smooth, funky jazz fusion band, will perform Saturday at 6 p.m. in Founders Park, Rush and Main streets, as the final concert of the free summer series.
Los Galaxy has opened for several famous acts, including Ceelo Green and Afroman, and have a large following in northeast Indiana. Check out a sample of Los Galaxy’s music here: https://youtu.be/a4LiVUAw5Oc.
The City of Kendallville and Historic Downtown Kendallville presented this summer concert series. Street Tacos and SnoBiz food trucks will also be on hand for the performance.
Wayne Center church to host concert
KENDALLVILLE — The Good News Praise Singers will perform in a bluegrass gospel concert and worship service Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wayne Center United Methodist Church, 1015 E. Schoolhouse Road.
