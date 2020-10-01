MARSHALL, Mich. — The Franke Center in Marshall, Michigan invites filmmakers to submit to the Wolf Tree Film Festival which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Submissions will be accepted through Dec. 13. In its third year, Wolf Tree Film Festival aims to showcase films set in the Great Lakes region or that include themes or topics related to the region, as well as the work of filmmakers who reside in or grew up in the Great Lakes region. The Great Lakes region is defined as any state or territory that touches one of the Great Lakes including Ontario, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. Submitted films should be no longer than 30 minutes, and all genres will be considered.
The festival will include screenings of each selected film, a question and answer with select filmmakers, an awards presentation, a networking mixer and a toast to the filmmakers.
To complete a submission, please visit TheFranke.org/submissions.
The Wolf Tree Film Festival takes place at the Franke Center and is hosted by the Franke Center and Marshall’s Youngish Professionals Committee.
The lore of Marshall’s Wolf Tree is one of a lone, prominent tree, with a stately position in the middle of what is now Mansion Street. Perched high between its large oak branches was a platform, where it is said a sentry, seeking the faint glow of eyes — wolves’ eyes — would sit, eager to protect his village from the threats hidden in the darkness below. The legend continues that the first person to stay in Marshall sought refuge in the heights of this same tree, as wolves and bears would roam the dirt lanes and forests of what would soon become downtown Marshall.
“It is a wild history, a bold story, and a great homage to the films that will be featured at this exciting new event,” said a news release from the Franke Center.
Wolf Tree Film Festival will adhere to guidelines dictated for health and public safety. It is likely this year’s festival will be a hybrid of in-person and livestreamed screenings and events.
