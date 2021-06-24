These Trine University students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To earn dean’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.749.
Students recognized are: Nicholas Alwine of Kendallville, majoring in an associate’s degree in business administration; Chloe Behm of Albion, majoring in management; Dalton Bell of Columbia City, majoring in mechanical engineering; Ethan Blank of LaGrange, majoring in criminal justice; Kodie Boyer of Rome City, majoring in criminal justice; Emily Bridenthal of Shipshewana, majoring in elementary education-special education dual licensure; Jennifer Duty of Wolcottville, majoring in surgical technology; Derik Gunthorp of LaGrange, majoring in mechanical engineering; Kristin Haupert of Garrett, majoring in elementary education-special education dual licensure; Brady Henderson of Orland, majoring in design engineering technology; Caleb Long of LaGrange, majoring in a bachelor of science degree in information systems; Ethan Moore of LaGrange, majoring in finance; Shad Neace of Kendallville, majoring in mechanical engineering; Codey Shafer of LaGrange, majoring in business administration; Haley Shively of Churubusco, majoring in biology; Adelyn Shockney of Larwill, majoring in English; Taylor Stukey of Orland, majoring in criminal justice; Cynthia Tapia of Garrett, majoring in accounting; Ethan Verba of Huntertown, majoring in biomedical engineering; Bradi Yoder of Shipshewana, majoring in elementary education; and Maya York of Hudson, majoring in psychology.
