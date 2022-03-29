KENDALLVILLE — Library on the Road: Botanical Conservatory is the April field trip for adult patrons of the Kendallville Public Library. Patrons age 18 and older may meet library staff at the conservatory in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, April 6, at 10 a.m. for a tour.
Other events for adults scheduled in April are:
Budget-Friendly Meal Prep: Zucchini Boats, Monday, April 4, 6 p.m. at the library.
Euchre Tournament, Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. Community Learning Center. Sign up in pairs, or as a single and be matched with another player.
Watercolor Flowers: Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m., Paint watercolor flowers with Madison.
Kendallville Public Library Presents Brunch Club: Thursday, April 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the CLC. Enjoy brunch and music with Elliot Boszor playing pieces on the CLC’s grand piano.
Kendallville Public Library Presents Story of My Life: Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m. at the CLC. Matt will conduct this guided memoir workshop that provides journal prompts and resources to record your memoirs. Participants will receive an autobiographical notebook to create a family keepsake for future generations.
Bingo: Friday, April 8 at 1 p.m. and Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m. at the Kendallville library. Registration required by calling 343-2010 or online at kendallvillelibrary.org.
3-D Color-able Puzzle: Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. Decorate your own 3-D puzzle to keep.
Baking with Grace-Strawberry Cheesecake Bites: Tuesday, April 12 at 1 p.m. Learn to bake a snack with Grace.
National Scrabble Day: Wednesday, April 13, at 6 p.m. Celebrate National Scrabble Day by playing the game at the library.
Adult Story Time: Tuesday, April 19, at 1 p.m. Join Leah to reads picture books, listen to music and craft.
Zentangle: Wednesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. Use easy tangle patterns to “Find Zen with your Pen.”
Kendallville Public Library Presents Matt’s Book Club: Thursday, Arpil 21, at 6 p.m. at the CLC. The book selection is “The Girls in the Stilt House” by Kelly Mustian. Pick up a copy to read at the library or the CLC before joining the discussion. Readers who attend two sessions will receive a book club journal to keep track of what they are reading.
Bingo: Friday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at the Limberlost Branch, Rome City. Win gift cards swag, candy and books. Registration required by calling 343-2010 or online at www.kendallvillepubliclibrary.org.
Movie Matinee-“American Underdog”: showing Monday, April 25 at 11 a.m. Movie is 112 minutes; popcorn and drinks provided, or bring a bagged lunch.
