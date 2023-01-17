KENDALLVILLE — The deadline is Wednesday at 11 p.m. to apply for the many scholarships established at the Community Foundation of Noble County to assist Noble County students with pursuing higher educations. Visit https://cfnoble.org/scholarships/ to see requirements for the scholarships and begin the application process. Contact Jennifer@cfnoble.org for information.
Some of the foundation’s scholarships are:
Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Scholarship Fund
The Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Scholarship Fund supports several unique scholarships for Noble County students. The Education Scholarship awards $3,500 one-time to high school seniors who attend a Noble County high school and will begin a four-year bachelor’s program at an accredited college or university in the fall, majoring in education to become a teacher. Applicants must have lived in Noble County at least one year.
The Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship is for Noble County seniors at Central Noble High School, East Noble High School, Oak Farm Montessori School and West Noble High School. The scholarship awards $3,500 one-time to an applicant who will continue his or her education at an accredited college or university for a degree in nursing or other medical studies.
The Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarships are for Noble County seniors at Central Noble High School, East Noble High School, Oak Farm Montessori School and West Noble High School who will be attending a four-year college or university as a full-time student. Applicants must have a 3.00 to 3.50 grade-point average in high school. These scholarships award $3,500 one-time.
The Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Previous Award Winner Scholarship is given to seven students who previously received a scholarship administered by the Community Foundation of Noble County. The $3,500 scholarship can be used toward any type of full-time post-secondary education and can be applied for until post-secondary graduation. Applicants must have a current grade-point average of 2.50 or above on a 4.00 scale.
The Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Scholarship Fund was established in 2000. The Ellenbeckers lived in Kendallville. Eleanor was a nurse and Oliver was a superintendent for Kraft. Eleanor passed away in December 1998 and Oliver passed a few years after his wife. They did not have any children.
Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship
The Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship is for an East Noble High School senior who will attend a four-year bachelor’s program to pursue a career in the medical field. Applicants must have a high school grade-point average of 3.00 or better. The amount is for educational expenses only and varies with interest rates, but in 2023, the payments will be $4,812.94) for four years. An interview is required.
The Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship Fund was established in 1992 through the Woolfs’ estate. Clarence was born and raised in Kendallville. He was a mechanic and owned a garage. He also owned rental houses during the Depression and helped their renters stay in their homes even if they lost their jobs during this difficult time. Clarence passed away in 1972.
Marie was an Ohio native, and she married Clarence on October 6, 1931. She enjoyed gardening and growing her own flowers. Marie passed away in 1991.
Wawaka Alumni Scholarship
The Wawaka Alumni Scholarship is for a graduating senior from West Noble High School who resides in Elkhart Township, Noble County, and who will be pursuing any kind of post high school education beginning in the fall. The scholarship pays $1,000 one time.
This fund was established in 1986 by the Wawaka High School Alumni Association so the rich heritage of Wawaka High would be remembered by future generations.
The first scholarship was awarded in 1988 and was self-funded until 2004 when the fund was moved to the Noble County Community Foundation. This opportunity ensures an annual scholarship will be given even after the Alumni Association ceases to exist.
Arthur and Hazel Auer Scholarship
Arthur and Hazel Auer Scholarship is for one East Noble senior preparing to enter a four-year bachelor’s program at an accredited college or university. Students must have a grade-point average of no higher than 3.70. This scholarship pays around $500 per semester in each of the first two years, for a total of $2,000. An interview required.
College students must maintain a college grade-point average of 2.00 or better to maintain payments and submit transcripts as requested.
The Auer Scholarship Fund was established in 1998 by the estate of Hazel S. Auer, in accordance with her will, for scholarships for East Noble high school students. Hazel was born in Ohio on Aug. 2, 1896, to William R. and Sarah Strait. Arthur A. Auer was also born in Ohio on March 4, 1889. They married in 1918 and eventually moved to Kendallville. They were members of the Presbyterian Church in Kendallville.
The Kendallville Broom and Brush Company, started by Gene Stratton-Porter, was reestablished and kept alive by the Auers. Hazel S. Auer assisted the company and Arthur A. Auer was vice president and manufacturer for the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.