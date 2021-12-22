Ligonier Lions selling fruit through Thursday
LIGONIER — Ligonier Lions Club will be holding its final week of fruit sales this week. Lions will sell fruit through today from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until the fruit is sold out.
As of Tuesday, the club still had 64 boxes of oranges and 24 boxes of grapefruit available to sell. Mixed boxes are available upon request.
For daily updates or questions, please look at Ligonier Lions Club Facebook page or call or text Harlan Hite at 260-894-2915.
Windmill museum announce prize winners
KENDALLVILLE — the Mid-America Windmill Museum has announced the winners of its recent raffle at the “Windmill Wineter Wonderland.”
Mike Axel won $1,000. Other winners are Belinda Strater, $500; Terry Housholder, $250; and Tom Burke, $150.
The children’s bicycle drawing winners were: Luke Putman, boys; Arya Bradley, girls; and Piper Nelson, big bike.
The Independent Full Gospel Church gave away Bibles and gift certificates. Bible winners were Carl Waters, Christy Howald, Christy Kimmell and Ed Brocken. Gift certificate winners were Haley DeLuency, $100 for Kroger, and Vanessa Thews, $100 for Walmart.
Park pavilion reservations open Jan. 3
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park and Recreation Department will open reservations for park pavilions in 2022 on Monday, Jan. 3.
The Gazebo and all other pavilions at Bixler Lake Park can be reserved for 2022 at the park office in the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
Fees for individuals and not-for-profit organizations are $35 for residents and $50 for non-residents.
Fees for companies and for-profit businesses are $100 for residents and $150 for non-residents.
The pavilion fee does not include vehicle entry fee to the park of $3 per vehicle during times when park admission is charged. Park admission is charged from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.
Boat removal requested
The Kendallville Park Department is asking that any boats that are on the shore of Bixler Lake must be removed before the lake begins to freeze. Any boats not removed will be towed away.
