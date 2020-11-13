KENDALLVILLE — In order to keep members safe, the Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa, Kendallville, had another Zoom meeting this month; 13 members were present at Wednesday’s meeting and several were excused.
A highlight of the November meeting was learning that despite the pandemic, Beta’s annual nut sale was more successful this year than last year. Julia Nixon, chairman of the nut sale project, said pecan pieces were the best sellers. Profits totaled more than $1,200. The high-quality nuts, dried fruits and chocolates are purchased annually from Terri Lynn. Cindy Frick assisted with the project.
In other business, Linda Jansen reported that working in conjunction with the Kendallville Public Library the book “Cooking With the Saints” was purchased for the library’s religion section in memory of Dorothy Pippenger, a long-time Beta member, who died this fall. The book reflects Mrs. Pippenger’s love of reading books about the Catholic faith and saints and her love of cooking.
A candlelight memorial service was held for Mrs. Pippenger, with readings by president, Jane Doyle, and members Margaret Yuska, Bonnie Milton and Julia Nixon.
Activities for Tri Kappa Week in February will continue to be discussed with the presidents of Tri Kappa’s other two Kendallville chapters, Amanda Jansen of Gamma Xi and Gretchen Riehm of Alpha Associate Chapter.
Because of the pandemic, Beta’s annual Christmas dinner will not be held. The next scheduled meeting is April 14.
