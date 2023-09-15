ROME CITY — Grant applications to the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historical Site Field of Interest Fund are now open, with a focus of preserving historical significance and a fostering an appreciation for Indiana’s natural beauty.
Applications are now open to a diverse range of organizations, including the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, the Town of Rome City, Advance Rome City, Noble Trails, Sylvan Lake Improvement Association, Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Noble County Historical Society.
Grant applications must be submitted by Nov. 2, 2023, through the online system of the Community Foundation of Noble County.
Gene Stratton-Porter’s Cabin at Wildflower Woods, nestled along the serene shore of Sylvan Lake, is a testament to Indiana’s rich history and natural splendor. Affiliated with Indiana State Museums and Historic Sites, The Cabin is a memorial preserving its profound historical significance.
Gene Stratton-Porter, the celebrated female author of Indiana, touched the lives of 50 million readers with her impressive body of work, including 12 novels, eight movie adaptations, seven nature studies, and more. Her enduring legacy draws inspiration from the picturesque landscapes of Indiana, particularly the 148-acre woods, trails, and gardens enveloping her cabin.
Today, the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historical Site imparts knowledge about her life and the beauty of nature through guided walks, educational camps, and enlightening tours.
To fortify this mission, the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historical Site Field of Interest Fund, held at the Community Foundation of Noble County, supports vital projects such as maintaining the Fishing Line Trail, facilitating school field trip transportation, preserving historic gardens, and enhancing roadside beauty. This fund plays a crucial role in preserving the historical significance and fostering a deep appreciation for Indiana’s natural heritage.
For detailed information and application instructions, please visit cfnoble.org or contact the program director, Jazmin Herrera, at 894-3335 or jazmin@cfnoble.org.
