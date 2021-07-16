CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco United Methodist Church has welcomed a new senior pastor, the Rev. John Huff, and his family to Churubusco.
Rev. Huff comes to Churubusco from the United Methodist Church in Hagerstown, Indiana.
He and his wife, Jen, met at the Methodist Theological School (Ohio) where they both attended. Pastor John grew up in Jennings County in southern Indiana. Jen grew up in Ohio and Illinois.
John attended Indiana University where he studied religion, and he is an avid Hoosier fan. Jen has served as a deacon in Richmond, Indiana.
John sees himself as primarily serving to bring people to Christ, and that the most important goal should be to love others as Christ loves humankind. John believes in serving the parish through involvement and interaction with the community at all levels.
Jen plans to take a break from her ministry to help her family transition through the move and into new surroundings, and she looks forward to being involved in John’s ministry as she is able.
The Huffs became a “forever” family in 2018, when they adopted their three beautiful children from foster care. Foster care has been an important part of their family ministry since 2014. Arianna “Ari” is 7 and she will be entering third grade. Elijah “Eli” is 6 and he will be entering first grade. Kenzie is 4 and she will be entering kindergarten.
John likes exploring the outdoors and sports. Jen likes reading, movies, and trying new foods and restaurants. Their family likes camping, playing games, and spending time with their Goldendoodle, Punkin.
Sunday services are at 8:15 a.m. with organ and hymnal, and 10:30 a.m. with the praise band. Services are livestreamed on Facebook
Churubusco United Methodist has a weekly food ministry and nursery school ministry, with preschool starting in September. Enrollment details are on www.churubuscoumc.org.
