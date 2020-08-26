Card show in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE — A sports card and collectibles show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Fort Wayne Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Washington Center Road.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., dealers from the tri-state region will be buying, selling and trading both sport and non-sport cards and collectibles. Featured will be vintage and new singles, hobby boxes and supplies.
People may take items for appraisal. For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867 or mcscards@icloud.com.
