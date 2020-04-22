By Jayden Conley
I live in Kendallville. Saturday night around 9 p.m., I decided to drive to Kroger to pick up some ice cream. I had no idea what I was about to experience.
As I turned the corner of Diamond onto Main Street, I suddenly realized that I was far from the only one “out-and-about” at a time that the streets would normally be extremely vacant. What I saw was stunning!
I couldn’t believe my eyes. There were hundreds of cars lined up for a stretch of about two miles! Everyone was honking and waving. People were chatting from car to car as they passed each other. Some were walking down the middle of Main Street chatting with each vehicle they passed. Children and dogs were hanging out of windows and sun roofs! Music blasted from vehicles, and families gathered on their porch to watch the show. It was truly an amazing and inspiring site to see in such a crazy time in history.
I will remember this night for the rest of my life. As I turned the corner and was greeted by the massive wave of cars, I began to inch my way down Main Street. I suddenly felt a wave of energy come over me, something that I haven’t felt in a very long time. A very humbling feeling, if you will. I felt the most beautiful sense of belonging and community. Everybody was happy and it was nothing but smiles on every face! Nobody was in a hurry or angry at a fellow human. You could hear roars of laughter and joy exploding from every vehicle! Nobody had anywhere to go or anything to do except just be! All of us at the exact same time, in the exact same place, had truly put away our defense mechanisms that we too often create. The guards and barriers that we put up as we walk through life had all been lowered. It was something very special!
Everyone is struggling right now in their own way due to this pandemic. Last night, in Kendallville, we came together as one. We were all, maybe for the first time in a long time for some, truly experiencing life the way it should be. With no worry of tomorrow; no anger toward another; nowhere to be and nowhere to go. Nobody was upset about coronavirus at this specific point in time! Instead, we all just enjoyed the moment and showed love toward one another!
As we move forward and get past the COVID-19 era, life is going to be different. Things are going to change in many ways. I believe these changes can be a great thing. We are learning a lot through all of this. We are realizing what is important and who we want to be. We are spending more time with loved ones and taking care of each other as a community. We’re getting outside, enjoying nature and the simple things in life. We are “chopping town” again because it was something fun we could do as a community with the hand we were dealt!
What I ask to anyone reading this is, when things begin to go back to “normal,” please remember these times! Remember that getting upset with someone that’s driving too slow, or angry at the grocery store because someone accidentally bumped into you just isn’t worth it! These little things simply don’t matter. Instead, let’s wave and smile at each other as we drive down the road. Do something kind for somebody you don’t know. Ask your neighbors how they are doing. Spend time with your loved ones and let them know you care. Be kind to each other and spread some love! Let your guard down and truly enjoy being alive!
Coronavirus has become a reset button of sorts for many of us. If we all do our best to view this change in a positive light, I truly believe that together, we can change the world and make it a much more peaceful place to live!
Kroger was closed by the time I finally arrived. So, I didn’t get any ice cream, but it was worth it!
Jayden Conley lives in Kendallville and works at Cellular Sales Verizon. Contact him at conley_jayden@yahoo.com.
