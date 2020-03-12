INDIANAPOLIS — Jake Torrie of LaOtto, who is currently serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2020 legislative session, recently received one of two $3,000 academic scholarships from Verizon Wireless.
Torrie, the son of Dirk Torrie and Tara Webber, graduated from East Noble High School and is a senior at Franklin College. He is studying political science.
“Each legislative session, Verizon Wireless awards a $3,000 academic scholarship to two Senate interns who have displayed strong work ethics and positive attitudes throughout their time at the Statehouse,” State Senator Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) said. “Jake Torrie has represented our community well while interning. On behalf of the district, we want to congratulate Jake and wish him all the best in the future.”
As a legislative intern, Torrie tracks and analyzes bill data, provides constituent services, staffs Senate committee hearings and meetings and conducts legislative policy research.
Senate Majority interns work through the duration of the legislative session, which will end by March 14.
