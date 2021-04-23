KENDALLVILLE — A document shredder event has been set for Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Fairview Shopping Center, U.S. 6 East.
Sponsoring the event are the Kendallville Lions.
Personal or business documents, such as tax records, will be shredded. No trash or metal. Donations will be accepted: 10 boxes, 30 pounds each, $3 thereafter.
For questions, call 347-2253.
