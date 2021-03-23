This past Saturday, East Noble Show Choirs participated in the Carroll Classic and the Bishop Dwenger Summit Show Choir Invitational.
At the Carroll Classic neither team placed in the top three but were reported to have had outstanding shows.
Outstanding performer for Premier Edition was Morigan Prest. Outstanding performer for Knight Rhythms was Emilia Beck.
At the Dwenger invitational outstanding performer awards went to Mackenzie Ross in Premier Edition and Savanah Laggeman in Knight Rhythms.
At Dwenger Premier Edition finished third runner up. However, they finished behind Avon, Homestead and Northrup — all large schools. So if the competition had been classed, East Noble's Premier Edition would have finished first in its size group!
In the Mixed Division Knight Rhythms received third place — their highest finish in three years and they placed ahead of many schools they have never beaten before.
Director Chris Mettert said he was “extremely proud of the student’s performances” and very “excited by the placing.”
“I’m so proud of all of these kids and the effort they put into making themselves better from week to week,” he said. "It’s been a challenging season and we are so thankful for the opportunities we had to compete!"
East Noble Show Choirs will round out the season with a virtual competition on April 10 and then close out their competition season on April 17 at Northrup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.