Kyra Warren of Kendallville is the 2020 winner of the Leatrice Gregory Pendray Scholarship awarded by the American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics.
Warren is a student at Trine University in Angola, majoring in mechanical engineering. The $1,250 scholarship is one of only 11 national scholarships awarded to undergraduates by the AIAA. The Pendray Scholarship specifically supports female college students who are AIAA members.
Warren, a resident of Kendallville, Indiana, serves as secretary of Trine’s AIAA Student Branch and its chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Warren was also recognized for her work in increasing memberships and on-campus activities for the AIAA Student Branch. She also competes on the women’s triathlon team.
For the past two summers, she has interned at L3Harris Technologies, gaining experience in making satellites and learning the structural analysis side of mechanical engineering.
Trine University is an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution founded in 1884. The university operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola and a Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne, with online programs available worldwide.
