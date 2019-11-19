All A’s
Grade 5: Ian Burkhart and Collin Sills.
Grade 4: Seth Baker, Arion Gibson, Brianna Holt, Melanie Roberts, Johnathan Sharp, Talan Uphold and Evan Wilson.
Grade 3: Bently DePew, Silas Jarrett, MacKenzie Marshall, Zoie Meek and Brody Miller.
All A’s & B’s
Grade 5: William Barker, Paige Griggs, Aubrey Helmkamp, Sophia Kline, Cristian Martinez-Jimenez, Ava Schultz, Alanah Slone and Jaron Wade.
Grade 4: Jaylin Anthony, Easton Cole, Reece Cottrell, Cadence Hamilton, Sydney Huth, Ayden Lucero, Kaidyn Sturgis, Emma Swogger, Ashton Wade, Aliayha Wentworth, Brady Wentworth and Osama Yahya.
Grade 3: Ailey Acker, Savannah Acker, Raghd Al-Bakri, Nicholas Dressler, Jason Fields, Shantelle Fleming, Raegen Healy, Keagan Hohn, Colton Johnson, Kara Kempf, Josie Lattimore, Kenly Lopez, Brooklyn Lowery, Nevaeh Lynch, Admed Mesfer, Nikkolas Osborn, Andrew Patrick, Bailey Peters, Olivia Smith, Tanner Streich, Jaden Taing and Zayden Wilson.
