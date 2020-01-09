KENDALLVILLE — Book club picks and big names topped the list of the most popular fiction books checked out from the Kendallville Public Library in 2019.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens was the most checked-out book from the Kendallville Public Library last year. Though it was first published in August 2018, its popularity soared late that year as it was selected for Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club and named one of Barnes and Noble’s Best Books of 2018. In 2019, it was number one on Amazon’s list of highest selling fiction books, and it was the October pick for Matt’s Book Club at KPL.
Looking at the books that rounded out the top 12 checked out at KPL, James Patterson captured nearly 50% of the spots. Another Matt’s Book Club pick, as well as some popular authors, made the list as well.
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts
3. “The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson
4. “The 13-Minute Murder” by James Patterson
5. “The Big Kahuna” by Janet Evanovich
6. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover
7. “Redemption” by David Baldacci
8. “The House Next Door” by James Patterson
9. “The Warning” by James Patterson
10. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel
11. “Outfox” by Sandra Brown
12. “Liar, Liar” by James Patterson
Taking a closer look at the non-fiction books, it’s clear that cooking, specifically using an Instant Pot, was on many minds in 2019. Still, Michelle Obama took the top spot with her wildly popular memoir, “Becoming.”
1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
2. “Instant Pot: Fast and Easy” by Urvashi Pitre
3. “The Little Book of Sloth Philosophy” by Jennifer McCartney
4. “The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook” by Coco Morante
5. “Book Love” by Debbie Tung
6. “Gmorning, Gnight!” by Lin-Manuel Miranda
7. “The Book of Calm” by Adams Media
8. “5 Ingredients” by Jamie Oliver
9. “Air Fry Everything!” by Meredith Lawrence
10. “Instant Pot Miracle” by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
11. “Astrology” by Carole Taylor
Looking at DVDs, there were some predictable winners, but a few surprises. Movies were a little easier to predict, as many of the top check outs were new releases. There were, though, a few old favorites thrown in.
1. “The Equalizer 2”
2. “Peppermint”
3. “The Conjuring 2”
4. “Shaft”
5. “Mile 22”
6. “Still”
7. “The Amityville Horror”
8. “The Gift”
9. “All the Devil’s Men”
10. “The Happytime Murders”
11. “The Predator”
TV shows on DVD were a little more…surprising.
1. “3rd Rock from the Sun: The Complete Series”
2. “Becker: The Complete Series”
3. “Quantum Leap: The Complete Series”
4. “Deadliest Catch: The Complete First Season”
5. “Gunsmoke: Season 1-4”
6. “Downtown Abbey: Season 1”
7. “Green Acres: The Complete Fourth Season”
The race for the top check-outs of 2020 began January 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.