LIGONIER – On My Way Pre-K applications opened on March 1, and Noble Thrive by 5 encourages all eligible families to apply.
On My Way Pre-K is available for families with children who will be age 4 by August 1, 2022, meet certain income requirements, and attend one of two Noble County early learning programs, said Noble Thrive by 5 Coordinator Jenna Anderson.
Those early learning programs include the Kendallville Day Care Center and East Noble’s Preschool Program in Avilla. Both are rated Level 3 with Paths to Quality, Indiana’s Child Care Quality Rating and Improvement System.
Families who qualify for On My Way Pre-K, provided through the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning, have their co-pays waived during the preschool year.
Locally, a portion of the funding is covered by a partnership between the Community Foundation of Noble County and Crossroads United Way. Ten Noble County families are taking advantage of this funding during the 2021-2022 school year.
Applications are available at https://www.in.gov/fssa/carefinder/on-my-way-pre-k/. The site also includes many resources for families, including eligibility guidelines and access to a project manager for anyone who needs help with the application process.
Noble Thrive by 5 is Noble County’s Early Childhood Coalition, started through a collaboration between the Community Foundation of Noble County, Noble County Economic Development Corporation, and Crossroads United Way. The coalition is focused on the capacity, affordability, and quality of early learning opportunities in Noble County. Jenna Anderson is the coalition coordinator. She can be reached at 260-894-3335 or jenna@noblethriveby5.org.
