KENDALLVILLE —Tuesday Club, Kendallville’s oldest study club for women, is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Susan Jansen hosted club members for the December meeting.
Tuesday Club was founded on Nov. 9, 1896, with the purpose of “the stimulation of mental growth and the furthering of intellectual and social conditions.”
In its early years, the club met weekly in members’ homes and members wore dresses, hats and gloves. Today it meets monthly, October through April. The first president was Mrs. Eva Ban.
The women mainly studied the works of Shakespeare and other literary greats, but today the club studies additional topics, selected each year by the program committee. “Great American Authors” is the 2021-2022 theme.
In 1980, the club started the “book cart” at McCray Memorial Hospital. Today Tuesday Club places memorial volumes at the Kendallville Public Library in honor of deceased members.
Longtime member Judy Butler brought program books from the early years and reminisced about former members of the club who were invited to the 100th anniversary celebration: Greta Brennan, Willa King, Doris Thompson, Susie Atz, Ann Markle, Jane Salin, Cara Milnor, Beverly Stonebraker, Sandi Fischer, Cindy Poikonen, Betty Thrapp, Karen Axel, Kathleen Earley, Jean McIntosh and Sherry Hutchins.
