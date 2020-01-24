Send your Life
news to us
KENDALLVILLE — Send your Life news to us! We publish local news, births, collegiate news, weddings, engagements, church news and calendar events.
The Area Activities calendar publishes the events of non-profit organizations, churches, public libraries and other community organizations in Noble and LaGrange counties. Events must be open to the public to be listed.
Collegiate notes publishes news of academic honors earned by area university students. Colleges and universities submit information about academic achievements.
To make changes in information on the church directory pages, pastors or church officials may contact reporter Sheryl Prentice at 260-347-0400, extension 1134 of email her at sprentice@kpcmedia.com.
Engagements, anniversaries and weddings are published free of charge in the Sunday edition of the News Sun, Herald Republican and The Star. Weddings are published the first Sunday of each month.
The deadline to submit information for engagements, weddings and anniversaries is Monday at noon before the following Sunday publication.
For more information, contact:
The News Sun — Sheryl Prentice at sprentice@kpcmedia.com or call 347-0400, ext. 1134.
The Star — Kathryn Bassett at kbassett@kpcmedia.com or call 260-925-2611, ext. 2526.
The Herald Republican — Ashlee Hoos at ahoos@kpcmedia.com or call 260-665-3117, ext. 2146.
