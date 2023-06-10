LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School recognized its sixth grade students for their academic achievements at the end of the school year. These awards were presented:
Language Arts-Mrs. Miller: Lynden Chordas, Jazlene Silva, Luna Gomez, Kadence Tomlinson, Emilio Roque, Brody Mast, Alyssa Niles, Alex Resendez, Ella Plank and Lincoln Rex.
High Ability Language Arts-Mrs. Miller: Allison Stabler, Charlotte Hawkey, Salvador Haro, Karla Dominguez and Axel Barrientos. Most Improved: Uriel Silva, Diego Montoya, Allison Giltner and Brian Moreno.
Language Arts-Mrs. Edington: Ally Chiddister, Jeremy Yoder, Karis Hilbish, Brooklyn Barden, Karen Calderon, Alex Rex, Aliyah Rodriguez, Christian Castaneda, Jacqueline Resendiz and Delayli Rios. Most Improved: Anna Floriano, Keiry Flores Contreras, Kianna Guzman and Allie Haro.
Math-Mr. Steele: Lynden Chordas, Jeremy Yoder, Axel Barrientos, Allison Campos and Aliyah Rodriguez.
High Ability Math-Mr. Steele: Allison Stabler, Carson Saggars, Karla Dominguez, Charlotte Hawkey and Christian Castaneda. Most Improved: Erin Hagerman, Alexander Macias and Kadence Tomlinson.
Math-Mrs. Steele: Logan Hershberger, Jackson Christlieb, Salvador Haro, Jared Glick, Karis Hilbish, Nicholas Klages, Sophia Coria, Spencer Miller, Dayra Hernandez and Valeria Pedroza. Most Improved: Odalys Najera, Braydan Short, Alessandra Torres and Adamaris Chavez.
Science-Mr. Emmert: Ally Chiddister, Ruby Luevano, Lyla Becker, Jackson Christlieb, Zach Roberts, Frankie Wicker, Braxton Smith, Alex Resendez, Logan Herschberger and Grady Murchland. Most Improved: Kaylie Dudley
Science-Mrs. Younce: Allison Stabler, Salvador Haro, Jeremy Yoder, Karen Calderon, Gabriel Ruvalcaba, Axel Barrientos, Jaden Lara, Diego Montoya, Nicholas Klages and Brooklyn Barden. Most Improved: Lakota Bode and Jared Glick.
Social Studies-Mrs. Showalter: Lynden Chordas, Allison Stabler, Charlotte Hawkey, Brooklyn Barden, Karis Hilbish, Jazlene Silva, Jeremy Yoder, Allison Giltner, Logan Hershberger and Ruby Luevano. Most Improved: Collin Wallace
Social Studies-Mr. Riegsecker: Axel Barrientos, Jackson Christlieb, Karen Calderon, Alex Resendez, Jared Glick, Ally Chiddister, Spencer Miller, Christian Castaneda, Oliver Green, Salvador Haro, Lakota Bode, Lesli Salinas, Braydan Short and James Ratliff.
Special Awards-Mrs. Stringfellow: Math Wiz, Evalynn Chupp; Language Arts Wiz, Lesli Salinas; Most Improved, Uriel Silva’ and WIDA Awards-Mrs. Long, Allison Campos, Kayla Dudley-Meija, Anna Floriano Carrasco, Edgar Luevano Calderon, Diego Montoya and Graciela Pineda.
