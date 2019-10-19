Singspiration Sunday
ANGOLA — Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, will host Singspiration on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Refreshments will follow the singing of favorite hymns. All are welcome.
Orland Harvest Supper Nov. 2
ORLAND — Orland Congregational Church will host its annual Harvest Supper on Saturday, Nov. 2, 4:30-6 p.m.
The meal includes turkey and all the fixings, salad bar and dessert for a donation.
