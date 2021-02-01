FORT WAYNE — The University of St. Francis wants to hear from people with the skills to “see” what the campus could look like in 2050.
“Vision 2050: Imagine Our Future” is a redesign contest open to USF students, faculty, staff and the general public. Contestants will submit what they imagine USF’s Lindenwood Campus (Spring Street), USF Downtown, and the Shields Athletic Expansion on the west side of the main campus will look like in 2050.
The winner will receive $1,000. Two honorable mention finishers will receive $500 apiece. The contest is open from February 1 through April 2, with submissions due the week of April 5-9. Entries are limited to one per person. Teams of more than one person may also submit entries. Proposals can be submitted to go.sf.edu/vision2050. The winners will be announced the last week of April.
“We know there are visionaries among us who will bring innovation and creativity to their redesigns,” USF President the Rev. Eric Albert Zimmer said. “With a limitless budget for dreaming, the possibilities are endless. We are excited to see all of the ideas that are submitted for this competition.”
The redesign is not dependent upon the current layout of the campus. The only buildings which must remain intact in a contestant’s vision are Brookside and the St. Francis Chapel. The future vision includes a student population of 4,000 (including 3,000 resident students).
Applicants may visualize the campus in any way that they wish with no budgetary constraints. They can define new academic programs and strategies for the university. Applicants will need to address the increase of students both on and off campus with additional space and resources for academic faculty and staff to support this population increase. This could include additional buildings and parking on campus. Athletic facilities may or may not reside on campus. All available resources will be accessible at go.sf.edu/vision2050.
Applicants may design their proposals in the media that is easiest for them. It is strongly recommended that their completed proposals be converted to PDF for submission to the committee. To submit a hard copy and/or 3-D models, or for more information, contact USF Gallery Director Justin Johnson at 399-7700, ext. 8005, or jljohnson@sf.edu.
Entries will be reviewed by the Vision Committee, chaired by Johnson under the direction of Zimmer.
