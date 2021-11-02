KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center and Kendallville Public Library are teaming up to offer a monthly club for seniors, the Golden Hour, with other nonprofit organizations. The goal is to offer seniors the opportunity to enjoy games, arts and crafts and fun activities as they socialize.
The first club session is Thursday at 2 p.m., when those attending will play a board game, KendallvilleOpoly, and enjoy coney dogs from Fort Wayne’s famous Coney Island. To attend, sign up on the Kendallville Public Library’s website at https://kendallvillelibrary.libnet.info/events.
It’s never too early to start thinking about the holiday season. The CLC will collaborate with the city of Kendallville on its winter events by offering a winter market, an open house for The Pottery and other activities on the weekend of Dec. 3-5. Details will be announced soon.
The Pottery, the CLC’s ceramics studio, will offer a class in making a ceramic pie plate on Tuesdays, Nov. 9 and 16, at 6 p.m. The cost is $25; register by going to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org and click on the Events button at the top of the page.
Jennifer Streich, co-owner of Hosler Realty in downtown Kendallville, is the guest speaker for this month’s “Ask the Expert: Realtor,” on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at the CLC. The CLC and Kendallville Public Library are partners for this monthly program. Sign up to attend at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Pick up a copy of “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie at either the Kendallville Public Library or the CLC and read the book before Book Club at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the CLC. The novel is about a young girl coming of age in post-World War II Japan and the ties that both bind and provide strength, as well as the true meaning of freedom.
Plan now to become CPR-certified (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for family and friends in a class Thursday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, known as CPR, is a medical procedure involving repeated chess compressions, performed in an attempt to restore blood circulation and breathing of a person who has suffered cardiac arrest. Those who complete the class will receive a Friends & Family certificate.
For complete information about the CLC’s programs and to register, go to www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org and click on the Events Button. Programs are held at the CLC unless otherwise noted. Here is the schedule for November:
Fine Arts
KPL Presents Scrapbooking; Friday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m.
Beginners’ Weaving: Tuesdays, Nov. 9 and 16, at 6 p.m.
Open Knitting: Join a welcoming group of knitters every Thursday, 10 a.m. in the CLC Community Room.
Christmas Paper Piecing: Make a holiday project Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m., using the quilting technique of paper piecing.
Culinary Arts
Yemeni Cooking: Monday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.; $10 per person. Learn to make authentic Yemeni food such as mutabbaq and more.
Omelet Bar: Thursday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m. learn how to make a perfect omelet in this breakfast cooking class.
KPL Presents Meal Prepping-Soup: Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. Make a chickpea noodle soup.
Hoosier Sugar Cream Pie: Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m.; $15 per person. Learn to make Indiana-style sugar cream pies.
Hand-dipped Chocolate Truffles: Nov. 22, 5 p.m.; $15 per person. Learn the technique of making chocolate truffles.
Health & Wellness
Pickleball: Check the CLC website for the weekly schedule for open play. Text @69bgkd4 to 81010 to get a weekly reminder of the schedule.
Beginner’s Pickleball Clinic: Wednesdays, Nov. 10 and 17, at 6 p.m. with instructor Al Huth; $8 per person for both dates. Learn the basic skill set to play this popular sport.
Ask the RD: Nov. 4, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Schedule a 15-minute appointment to meet with a registered dietician over the phone.
Parkview Center for Healthy Living Support Groups
Parkinson’s: Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 3:30 p.m. to enhance knowledge and understanding of the disease and improve quality of life.
Stroke: Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. to enrich the lives of people affected by strokes through educational presentations by guest speakers, social activities and group discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.