CLC’s mosaic class scheduled for mid-week
KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center will offer a free mosaic class Tuesday and Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. each evening in the Fine Arts area. Students will make trivets or potholders to take home in Room 100.
To access the Fine Arts area, enter Door 16 from the Sheridan Street parking lot. A red dumpster is sitting in front of the door.
To attend the class, contact instruction William Artgetsinger on Facebook Messenger or call his mobile number, 260-242-8468 by Monday to secure a seat.
Gaslight plans spring break theater workshop
KENDALLVILLE — Children in grades 3-5 can experience ‘Introduction to Theater” in a spring break workshop offered by Gaslight Playhouse.
The workshop is Friday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Topics include auditioning, parts of the stage, Reader’s Theater, improvisation and mime. Instructors are Gaslight board members Jo Drudge, Nicole Boese and Jenna Boese.
The cost is $10 per child for the workshop. Space is limited to 30 participants.
To register, go to www.gaslightplayhouse.org and click on the “Introduction to Theater” image. For questions or additional information, contact educational outreach coordinators Jo Drudge, at jdrudge@ligtel.com or Nicole Boese at nboese@eastnoble.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.