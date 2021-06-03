These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Karissa Nichole, a girl, was born June 2 to Ferman and Jayne (Beechy) Miller, Shipshewana.
Alayna Beth, a girl, was born June 2 to Matthew and Mary Jo (Lehman) Raber, LaGrange.
Wayne Ray, a boy, was born May 31 to Michael and Emma (Herschberger) Weaver.
Jace Michael, a boy, was born May 30 to Lavon and Elaine (Yoder) Bontrager, Goshen.
Elnora V., a girl, was born May 28 to Ben and Verena (Schwartz) Wagler, Hamilton,
Violet Josephine, a girl, was born May 28 to Brian and Edith (Yoder) miller, Shipshewana.
Jordan Andrew, a boy, was born May 27 to Kyle and Ruth (Mishler) Mast, Shipshewana.
Elijah Marc, a boy, was born May 27 to Lyndon and Vonda Sue (Hochstetler) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Carl Eugene, a boy, was born May 26 to Orva and Jane (Lambright) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Isaiah Seth, a boy, was born May 23 to Clyde and Dora Jean Miller, Millersburg.
Hannah Rose, a girl, was born May 21 to Devin and Grace (Yoder) Yoder, Ligonier.
Aaron Jay, a boy, was born May 21 to Ivan and Kayleen (Miller) Byler, LaGrange.
Abigail Ranae, a girl, was born May 20 to Lavon and Elaine (Mullet) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Corbin Jay, a boy, was born May 20 to Zachary and Hannah (Stauffer) Yoder, Burr Oak, Mich.
Jayne Kristine, a girl, was born May 20 to Lavern and Katie (Bontrager) Lehman, Middlebury.
Alayna Fern, a girl, was born May 19 to Levi and Diann (Miller) Schrock, Middlebury.
Cayden Merle, a boy, was born May 18 to Andrew and Malinda (Beechy) Yoder, Middlebury.
Ida Sue, a girl, was born May 17 to Samuel and Ruthanne (Yoder) Helmuth, LaGrange.
Whitley Rae, a girl, was born May 16 to Howard and Michelle Miller, Goshen.
