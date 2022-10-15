LIGONIER – Stone’s Trace Historic Site will host “Five Medals at the Trace”, a living history experience, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23.
Gates are open at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday at the historic site, 5111 Lincolnway South, two miles south of Ligonier at the junction of U.S. 33 and S.R. 5. Admission is $8 per person for adults, with children younger than 12 admitted free. Friday is Education Day for school groups only.
Public parking is at West Noble High School, across the highway from the historic site, with a school bus shuttle to the main gate.
Visitors will experience British, Colonial and French military sites, a Potawatomi Native encampment, cannon and muskets firing, artisans and shopping opportunities at 100 camps with 200 re-enactors of the 19th and early 19th century to the War of 1812.
The living history festival includes live colonial music, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, woodworking, open-fire cooking and baking, soap making, colonial beekeeping, jewelry, natural fabric dyeing, spinning and wool carding, basket weaving, pottery, and even a chocolatier, all ongoing throughout the event. A period-style coffeehouse will serve warm drinks and delicious treats.
Visitors will find early American crafts and holiday shopping opportunities, along with several food options.
Dr. Dan Lima will portray Chief Five Medals. Visitors will also encounter Anthony Wayne and other first-person interpreters in the Woodland Native, French civilian and military, British military and Colonial-United States military encampments.
Stone’s Trace is owned by the Stone’s Trace Historical Society, a not-for-profit organization. The site features Stone’s Tavern, Gramling Log Cabin, many trees with fall colors and a woodlands-to-grasslands transition area.
“Five Medals at The Trace” is presented by Five Medals Living History, Inc., a 501©3 non-profit organization. For more information go to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/History-Museum/Five-Medals-at-The-Trace-103932441259144/ .
The History of Five Medals
A treaty of vital importance to northeast Indiana was signed on Aug. 3, 1795, at Fort Greenville, Ohio Country. Present were familiar names: Anthony Wayne, Little Turtle, William Henry Harrison, Blue Jacket, William Wells, White Pigeon, William Clark, Topinabee, Meriwether Lewis, Winamac, and a highly-regarded chief of the Elkhart River Band of Potawatomi named Wonongaseah, or Wa-weeg-she, as his name was inscribed on the treaty next to his mark.
Wonongaseah is roughly translated as “Five Coins” or “Five Medals” and, combined with the numerous peace medallions he had accumulated, the chief became known simply as “Five Medals”. He signed at least six treaties of either peace or land cession.
His village was located on the Elkhart River, northwest of present-day Ligonier. He traveled with Little Turtle to Philadelphia in 1796, where he met President Washington, and in 1801 to Washington D.C., where he delivered an oration to President Jefferson. He worked tirelessly to improve relations with the westward expanding European-Americans, and made several efforts to bring modern agricultural practices to his and other local villages.
The Battle of Tippecanoe on Nov. 7, 1811, ignited the entire region, and Five Medals, under the unavoidable influence of Tecumseh, found himself at the Siege of Fort Wayne in September 1812. General Harrison’s troops relieved the siege and immediately conducted retaliatory raids upon area villages. Five Medals’ village was partially destroyed in September of 1812 and was attacked again in June of 1813. Five Medals and his people removed themselves to the Detroit area for the remainder of the war.
