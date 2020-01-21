Melanie Jones of LaGrange was among students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Fla. She achieved a semester grade-point average of 3.00 or higher on a 4.00 scale. Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college with an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students.
Alejandro Barrientos of Ligonier, a junior majoring in computer science, was among 436 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio. Students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria to be eligible for the honor.
Five area students from TrineOnline were named to the president’s list for the fall term at Trine University. They are Jamie Budreau of Kendallville, majoring in management; Janessa Fogle of Albion, majoring in accounting; Courtney Hanna of Wolcottville, majoring in psychology; Briann Hildenbrand of Huntertown, majoring in applied management; and Patrick Hook of Kendallville, majoring in accounting.
To be eligible for the president’s list, TrineOnline students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of at least 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.
Alicia Ochoa of Pierceton and David Kyler of Columbia City, students at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, have been named to the dean’s honor list for the fall semester. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Cedarville University, founded in 1887, is an accredited Baptist institution located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio.
