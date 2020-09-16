FREMONT — Lexi Pifer and the Appeals will debut Saturday at Briali Vineyards and Winery, 102 W. S.R. 120, at 4 p.m.
A Fremont native, Pifer has made music her career. After graduating from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2015, she began working as a professional entertainer on Carnival cruise liners. Her album, “Feeding a Wolf,” is available on all major streaming services and can be purchased on iTunes, Google Music, Amazon and through her website, lexipifermusic.com.
While spending an extended period of time in Steuben County, Pifer formed a band, The Appeals, that includes local musicians who have been playing for decades. The band is described as "old school sound, new school flair."
The band is made up of guitarist Brandon Williams, bassist Aren Winebrenner and drummer Kyle Smith.
"We have just started playing together," said Pifer. "All share the love of '60s and '70s era soul music and wanted to create a band where we could play these types of songs. Our biggest goal is to get people out on the floor dancing."
