AVILLA — Xi Delta Epsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority met on Wednesday Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at Susan Van Gorder’s home in Avilla. All members were present.
Thank-you notes were read from Friendship Connection, Noble County Council on Aging and Noble County Family Services for the donations of items and dollars for their needs.
The chapter was asked by the service committee to bring small stuffed animals to the December Christmas party to be given to the Lutheran Hospital pediatric department.
Gail Rodenbeck gave a very informative and useful program on taxes and preparation.
The chapter will fill candy bags for the Windmill Museum’s Winter Wonderland on Monday, Nov. 25, at Baker Hall at 9 a.m.
The next meeting is Dec. 6, with lunch at The Blue Gate Restaurant. Members will attend the Christmas program at Blue Gate with dessert afterwards at Gabriella’s in Ligonier.
